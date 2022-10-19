16 more projects recommended for pandemic cash in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will pick projects as soon as next week for the millions of dollars in remaining federal pandemic relief.

But there's only about $66 million to spend, and roughly $99 million across more than two dozen projects on the wish list.

A working group of three council members recommended 16 more proposals worth $49.8 million to the full council Tuesday, a week after they sent an initial round of projects worth roughly $37.6 million.

The new set of proposals includes:

$2.5 million to buy the former Trinity Catholic High School building in Spanish Lake for use by the county Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that provides sports and education for kids

$100,000 for transporting county health department clients

$18.5 million for infrastructure, business relief and social services in South County

$5 million to address food insecurity in District 4 in North County

$650,000 for food insecurity in District 1 in North County

$11 million to demolish derelict properties throughout unincorporated St. Louis County

$5.6 million for Child Care Aware, a nonprofit that administers public programs to boost pay for child care workers

$800,000 Family Forward, a nonprofit that provides mental health services for children and families

$300,000 for a feasibility study on a new community health center and medical examiner's office in North County

$2.5 million for small business relief in District 4

$500,000 for domestic violence and mental health services

$500,000 for Urban League senior housing

$1 million to study health care in District 4

$850,000 for St. Louis Community College

Projects that are slated to receive matching funds from the state include:

$4 million for building improvements at the MET Center, a publicly funded workforce training center in Wellston

$10 million for development on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus

Three other proposals were pending more information and two went to the council without a recommendation from the working group: $3.4 million for improvements to Hillsboro Road west of Fenton and $8 million for a new electronic health records system for the health department.

Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican who represents much of South County, proposed at Tuesday's regular council meeting that the remaining money be used to plug the county's budget deficit. No other council members moved to advance his idea, but the bill will remain on the council's agenda for further consideration.

The working group — made up of Democratic council members Shalonda Webb and Lisa Clancy and Republican Tim Fitch — formed after the county collected responses and held town halls about how to spend money leftover from last year’s $193 million grant from the American Recovery Plan Act. The members gave each project a score based on equity to the community, which the council could use to make their final decisions.

Webb, who chaired the group, said they don't plan to meet again unless the council asks them to explore any other questions about the money or proposals.