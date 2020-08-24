$2 million ‘surge morgue’ in St. Louis County, little used during pandemic, has closed

But St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in an interview in June that it would have been much worse if the morgue were full of dead people. And a news release from the county health department on Monday noted that in other regions, a lack of room for bodies “led to mass graves and the stockpiling of the bodies of deceased individuals.”

The cost was initially said to be shared between St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties. Jefferson County Counselor Carl W. “Wes” Yates said in an email on Monday that “we believed that the costs were out of line, exorbitant and chose not to participate.” It was not immediately clear if Franklin County contributed.

The St. Louis County health department said on Monday the facility ran at a lower cost than had been projected. Christopher Ave, a health department spokesman, said initial estimates for running the morgue were $100,000 per month, but it has cost about $21,000 per month. He said some repairs were made to a leaky roof but those invoices had not been received yet.

