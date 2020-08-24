$2 million ‘surge morgue,’ little used during pandemic, is closing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A temporary morgue, hastily built inside a warehouse in Earth City by St. Louis-area county governments to prevent the stockpiling of dead bodies in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, is closing.

The “Dignified Transfer Center,” which opened April 21, was the St. Louis area’s temporary plan for storing bodies if their numbers were to overwhelm hospitals, morgues and funeral homes. Also called a “surge morgue,” its purpose was to ensure that the dead were treated with dignity, and their bodies preserved with attention to religious, cultural and family traditions. And also to give their loved ones a safe place to pay respects.

The $2 million facility was built inside a refrigerated warehouse with space for a worst-case scenario of 1,300 bodies. But it handled just 57 bodies during its four months of operation. The cost was shared between St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties.

A news release from the St. Louis County Health Department on Monday said the facility ran at a lower cost than had been projected.

The Post-Dispatch has sought more detail on the cost and plans to wind down the center’s operation.

