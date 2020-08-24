$2 million ‘surge morgue,’ little used during pandemic, is closing

A worker can be seen inside the room where decedents will be brought so family members can view their loved one through a window to say goodbye at the Dignified Transfer Center as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" is capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Workers are near completion on the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Workers walk through the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue' capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Work continues at the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The facility will have hundreds of shelves to hold bodies in refrigerated areas. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The rear view of two rooms where enclosed decedents will be brought so family members can say goodbye by looking through a window on the other side at the Dignified Transfer Center, as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" is capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Work continues at the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Rabbi Mark Shook shows the window inside a family viewing room at the Dignified Transfer Center as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. Families will be able to say goodbye to their family members as their enclosed body is brought to the window for viewing. The 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" is capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The property office where personal property will be stored inside the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The rear view of a room where enclosed decedents will be brought so family members can say goodbye by looking through a window on the other side at the Dignified Transfer Center, as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" is capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The receiving and outtake ramps at the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000 square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April, 20, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Shelves are lined up at the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The facility will have hundreds of shelves to hold bodies in refrigerated areas. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The receiving and outtake ramps at the Dignified Transfer Center, a 29,000-square-foot "surge morgue" capable of holding up to 1,300 decedents as photographed on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Earth City. The building, designed to assist hospitals, morgues and funeral homes during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A temporary morgue, hastily built inside a warehouse in Earth City by St. Louis-area county governments to prevent the stockpiling of dead bodies in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, is closing.
The “Dignified Transfer Center,” which opened April 21, was the St. Louis area’s temporary plan for storing bodies if their numbers were to overwhelm hospitals, morgues and funeral homes. Also called a “surge morgue,” its purpose was to ensure that the dead were treated with dignity, and their bodies preserved with attention to religious, cultural and family traditions. And also to give their loved ones a safe place to pay respects.
The $2 million facility was built inside a refrigerated warehouse with space for a worst-case scenario of 1,300 bodies. But it handled just 57 bodies during its four months of operation. The cost was shared between St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties.
A news release from the St. Louis County Health Department on Monday said the facility ran at a lower cost than had been projected.
The Post-Dispatch has sought more detail on the cost and plans to wind down the center’s operation.
