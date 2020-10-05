20% of St. Louis County voters have sought absentee ballots so far

Nearly 20% of registered voters in St. Louis County have sought absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to election officials, and over 4% have already voted.
The county election board had mailed 132,413 absentee ballots to voters as of Saturday afternoon, said Eric Fey, the board's Democratic director of elections, and 28,732 had voted either in person or by mail. More than 670,000 people have registered to vote in St. Louis County ahead of Missouri's Wednesday registration deadline.
"The workload is intense right now," Fey said, "but that is typical for a presidential election. We’re working very hard to stay up to date with poll worker recruiting and training, voter registration, voting machine testing, and absentee voting."
Local election officials told the Post-Dispatch their offices are deluged as unprecedented numbers of voters seek to cast absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Frazzled is an understatement," said Kurt Bahr, the elections director for St. Charles County. "My employees who have been through multiple presidential elections all agree they've never seen anything like this."
Bahr said in addition to large volumes of mail going in and out, his office was inundated Monday with calls from voters, including many concerned about the lack of an inner privacy sleeve for their absentee ballots. Bahr explained that Missouri does not require such a sleeve, though some other states do.
Absentee ballot requests were strong in suburban counties, though the percentage of registered voters seeking them was smaller than in St. Louis County.
St. Charles County had sent almost 21,000 absentee ballots as of Sunday, Bahr said, which is about 7% of its nearly 289,000 registered voters. Jefferson County had issued absentee ballots to nearly 8% of its 158,027 voters through Monday, according to Jeannie Goff, chief of staff for the county clerk. Franklin County, with more than 73,000 voters, had sent over 4,600 ballots as of Monday, said elections director Jane Luechtefeld. And Lincoln County had issued absentee ballots to about 5% of its nearly 40,000 registered voters through Monday, according to Mike Kreuger, the chief deputy county clerk.
Absentee ballots issued
|County
|Registered voters
|Absentee ballots sent
|As of
|St. Louis
|673,819
|132,413
|Saturday
|St. Charles
|289,197
|20,883
|Sunday
|Jefferson
|158,027
|12,384
|Monday
|Franklin
|73,632
|4,669
|Monday
|Lincoln
|39,894
|2,005
|Monday
Absentee ballots cast
|County
|Registered voters
|Absentee ballots cast
|As of
|St. Louis
|673,819
|28,732
|Saturday
|Jefferson
|158,027
|5,904
|Friday
|Franklin
|73,632
|1,147
|Monday
|Lincoln
|39,894
|986
|Monday
