20% of St. Louis County voters have sought absentee ballots so far
In-person absentee voting opens in Missouri

Plexiglass sheets separate St. Louis County Board of Elections workers from voters in St. Ann on the first day of in-person absentee voting in Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Nearly 20% of registered voters in St. Louis County have sought absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to election officials, and over 4% have already voted.

The county election board had mailed 132,413 absentee ballots to voters as of Saturday afternoon, said Eric Fey, the board's Democratic director of elections, and 28,732 had voted either in person or by mail. More than 670,000 people have registered to vote in St. Louis County ahead of Missouri's Wednesday registration deadline.

"The workload is intense right now," Fey said, "but that is typical for a presidential election. We’re working very hard to stay up to date with poll worker recruiting and training, voter registration, voting machine testing, and absentee voting."

Absentee ballots cast in St. Louis County

Local election officials told the Post-Dispatch their offices are deluged as unprecedented numbers of voters seek to cast absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frazzled is an understatement," said Kurt Bahr, the elections director for St. Charles County. "My employees who have been through multiple presidential elections all agree they've never seen anything like this."

Bahr said in addition to large volumes of mail going in and out, his office was inundated Monday with calls from voters, including many concerned about the lack of an inner privacy sleeve for their absentee ballots. Bahr explained that Missouri does not require such a sleeve, though some other states do.

Voters guide: Study the candidates and issues in Missouri before you vote

Absentee ballot requests were strong in suburban counties, though the percentage of registered voters seeking them was smaller than in St. Louis County.

St. Charles County had sent almost 21,000 absentee ballots as of Sunday, Bahr said, which is about 7% of its nearly 289,000 registered voters. Jefferson County had issued absentee ballots to nearly 8% of its 158,027 voters through Monday, according to Jeannie Goff, chief of staff for the county clerk. Franklin County, with more than 73,000 voters, had sent over 4,600 ballots as of Monday, said elections director Jane Luechtefeld. And Lincoln County had issued absentee ballots to about 5% of its nearly 40,000 registered voters through Monday, according to Mike Kreuger, the chief deputy county clerk.

Absentee ballots issued

A look at the number of registered voters and the number of absentee ballots issued by local election authorities through Oct. 5

County Registered voters Absentee ballots sent As of
St. Louis 673,819 132,413 Saturday
St. Charles 289,197 20,883 Sunday
Jefferson 158,027 12,384 Monday
Franklin 73,632 4,669 Monday
Lincoln 39,894 2,005 Monday

Absentee ballots cast

A look at the number of registered voters and the number of absentee ballots cast by area voters through Oct. 5. 

County Registered voters Absentee ballots cast As of
St. Louis 673,819 28,732 Saturday
Jefferson 158,027 5,904 Friday
Franklin 73,632 1,147 Monday
Lincoln 39,894 986 Monday
