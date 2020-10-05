20% of St. Louis County voters have sought absentee ballots so far

Nearly 20% of registered voters in St. Louis County have sought absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to election officials, and over 4% have already voted.

The county election board had mailed 132,413 absentee ballots to voters as of Saturday afternoon, said Eric Fey, the board's Democratic director of elections, and 28,732 had voted either in person or by mail. More than 670,000 people have registered to vote in St. Louis County ahead of Missouri's Wednesday registration deadline.

"The workload is intense right now," Fey said, "but that is typical for a presidential election. We’re working very hard to stay up to date with poll worker recruiting and training, voter registration, voting machine testing, and absentee voting."

Local election officials told the Post-Dispatch their offices are deluged as unprecedented numbers of voters seek to cast absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frazzled is an understatement," said Kurt Bahr, the elections director for St. Charles County. "My employees who have been through multiple presidential elections all agree they've never seen anything like this."