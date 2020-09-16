$29 million in federal aid will upgrade area river ports, Jefferson-Parnell corridor

ST. LOUIS — Nearly $21 million in upgrades to area Mississippi River port facilities and about $8 million to improve St. Louis’ Jefferson Avenue-Parnell Street corridor are among newly-awarded federal transportation grants.

The largest local port outlay, about $11.8 million, will benefit America’s Central Port District in Granite City and Madison.

The work there will include new railroad track, new road access to the terminal, a new belt system and replacement of a barge loading system.

The St. Louis Port Authority will get about $6.75 million for new track and modernized barge loading and other work. The Southwest Regional Port District in the East St. Louis area also will receive funding.

Dennis Wilmsmeyer, executive director of the America’s Central district — the applicant for the bi-state grant — said the money will help keep the St. Louis region’s role as a hub for agricultural shipping.

Wilmsmeyer said the grants will help the region’s ports maintain their ability to compete for such business.