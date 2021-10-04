3 St. Louis aldermen visit city tow lot to begin review of the operation

ST. LOUIS — Three aldermen visited the city tow lot and offices on Monday afternoon to begin a review of its operations following a critical audit and an ex-employee’s lawsuit.

Staffers gave Sharon Tyus, the Streets Committee chairwoman, and two other members an overview of the Hall Street facility’s procedures for dispatching, towing, storage and auctioning of vehicles.

Tyus, of the 1st Ward, said after the hourlong session that it was simply to give her and other members a firsthand idea of the towing and storage division’s procedures.

Also taking part were Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward, and Tina Pihl, 17th Ward. Five other committee members didn’t show up.

Tyus said the panel at a teleconference hearing Wednesday will hear from Comptroller Darlene Green’s office about the audit, which was released in March.

The audit cited the failure to auction eight vehicles unclaimed by owners eligible to be sold at tow lot auctions Jan. 28 and Feb. 11. That resulted in projected lost revenue of $5,197, the audit said.

The audit said the division didn’t have an explanation why the vehicles weren’t auctioned but that they could have been misplaced on the lot or information on them could be “lost in the information system.”