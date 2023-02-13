ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Five municipalities in St. Charles County and the county government are asking their voters to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana at the April 4 election.

"Cigarettes are taxed, liquor is taxed. ... We thought, why not?" said Wentzville's mayor, Nick Guccione. "It might be minimal at best, it might bring a lot, we don't know."

Wentzville's proposition asks voters whether the tax should be imposed to provide funding for police, infrastructure "and other city needs."

Similar wording is included in the measure that will be on the ballot in Lake Saint Louis.

The three other city proposals — in O'Fallon, St. Peters and Cottleville — don't specify a use.

Nor does the county proposal for a 3% countywide tax placed on the countywide ballot by the St. Charles County Council.

As of Feb. 6, the state had approved 14 recreational marijuana dispensaries across the county.

The local sales taxes would be in addition to a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana set up in the constitutional amendment legalizing the drug that was approved by voters statewide last November.

There's an ongoing legal dispute over whether the amendment allows a county tax on marijuana to be imposed in municipalities as well as unincorporated areas.

In St. Louis County, the county government and 35 municipalities are seeking passage of local taxes.

In Jefferson County, 3% tax propositions will be on the ballot in Festus, Herculaneum, Hillsboro and Pevely.

In Franklin County, the county government is seeking a countywide marijuana tax, while Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair and Gerald are asking voters to approve city taxes.