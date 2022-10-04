5 St. Louis County projects get early OK for remaining pandemic relief money

CLAYTON — St. Louis County council members are one step closer to deciding how they'll use $68.4 million in remaining federal pandemic relief money, advancing proposals on Tuesday for a new central county police station, derelict property demolition and an arts nonprofit, among others.

But the County Council still has to decide which projects will make the final cut. And there's not nearly enough money to pay for everything.

A working group of three council members recommended how to spend roughly $37.6 million of the money, sending proposals to the full council for consideration. But the working group still has several more proposals to examine.

"It has been a long process, but we have moved the needle today," said Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who leads the working group. "And it will now be in the hands of the full council."

Some of the projects, worth about $32 million, are nearly guaranteed to be chosen because money from the state's share of relief funds will help pay for them. But there are roughly $98 million in additional open requests, according to Chris Grahn-Howard, the council's budget policy coordinator. The council will have to whittle that number down to $36.4 for the remaining proposals.

The working group formed in July to decide how to spend the money leftover from last year's $193 million grant from the American Recovery Plan Act. Since then, the group has explored the details of spending the money, including costs for ensuring they comply with federal rules.

The five bills sent to the full council include:

$23.8 million for a new central county police station and a police intelligence information center

$10,000 for distributing the emergency overdose prescription NARCAN throughout the county

$11 million for demolishing derelict properties in North County

$1.6 million for the Regional Arts Commission, a nonprofit public arts organization

$1.2 million for Kid Smart, a nonprofit that provides free school supplies for children in the St. Louis area

The working group suggested reserving $8.5 million for compliance costs. The group will consider another group of bills later at their next meeting on Sept. 18.

The council has already approved $6 million to demolish the empty Jamestown Mall.