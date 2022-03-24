65 Missouri law professors urge confirmation of Supreme Court nominee

JEFFERSON CITY — Sixty-five law professors representing all four Missouri law schools signed onto a letter this week backing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

"Judge Jackson’s record of intellectual accomplishment, practical experience, and public service is among the most distinguished of any Supreme Court nominee in recent memory," the attorneys wrote in a letter Tuesday to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking Republican on the panel.

The letter, provided to the Post-Dispatch on Thursday evening, came as Republicans, including Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, grilled Jackson during her four-day confirmation hearing this week.

Those who signed on include Michael Middleton, deputy chancellor emeritus and professor emeritus of law at the University of Missouri. Middleton rose to the top of the University of Missouri System, serving as interim president in the wake of racial injustice protests at the Columbia campus in 2015.

Among other names on the list: William Johnson, dean and professor of law at St. Louis University School of Law; Nancy Levit, professor of law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law; Gregory Magarian, law professor at Washington University School of Law; Rigel Oliveri, law professor at the University of Missouri; and Peggie Smith, professor of employment and labor law at Washington University School of Law.

The letter praises Jackson's work as vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and notes other endorsements, including from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police.

"Judge Jackson’s work as a district judge has been widely praised, particularly for her thoughtful and 'even-handed' approach to difficult and contentious issues," the letter says.

"We are particularly pleased by Judge Jackson’s extensive experience as a practicing lawyer and as a trial judge on the District Court bench," the letter says. "Intellectual acuity is, of course, a prerequisite for service on the nation’s highest court, but exposure to the real world of law practice and trial court litigation provides an essential pragmatic leavening to judicial decisionmaking."

The letter goes on to note the historic nature of the appointment. Jackson would be the first Black woman on the nine-member high court.

"The fact that Judge Jackson would be the first African American woman to serve on the Court represents both a milestone in America’s progress toward racial justice and an immense boon to the Court itself in the addition of a perspective that only someone of Judge Jackson’s background can provide," the letter says.

Democratic President Joe Biden nominated Jackson last month after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Democrats, who hold a majority in the U.S. Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' vote, intend to confirm Jackson before Easter.

Republicans focused their criticism on a portion of Jackson's past sentencing decisions.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican and former professor at the University of Missouri School of Law, repeatedly questioned Jackson's decisions, including in the case of an 18-year-old convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Jackson sentenced the defendant to three months in prison and probation, less than the two years behind bars prosecutors sought.

“I am questioning your discretion and your judgment … that’s exactly what I’m doing,” Hawley said at one point. “I’m questioning how you used your discretion in these cases.”

Democrats have accused Hawley of smearing Jackson's record and of feeding Q-Anon conspiracy theories, a tenet of which is that pedophiles who worship Satan run the government.

Law professors have made forays into politics in the past.

For example, MU professors who signed onto Tuesday's letter — including Oliveri, Randy Diamond, John Lande, S. David Mitchell, Richard Reuben and Ben Trachtenberg — also signed onto a nationwide letter in 2018 opposing the nomination of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

