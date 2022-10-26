7 proposals make the final cut for St. Louis County pandemic cash

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council members allocated nearly $66 million in federal pandemic relief for seven proposals Tuesday, including projects to address food insecurity, child care and police funding, among others.

Council members have sifted through dozens of proposals since the summer, giving final approval to the following projects:

• $18.5 million for infrastructure projects in unincorporated South County.

• $23.8 million for a new police intelligence center, a new central county police station and other police projects.

• $650,000 to address food insecurity in District 1 in North County.

• $5 million to address food insecurity in District 4 in North County.

• $11 million to demolish derelict properties throughout unincorporated St. Louis County.

• $5.6 million for Child Care Aware, a nonprofit that administers public programs to boost pay for child care workers.

• $800,000 Family Forward, a nonprofit that provides mental health services for children and families.

Just under $600,000 remained, far from enough to cover other proposals. The county could consider other funding sources for the remaining projects: for the purchase of the former Trinity Catholic High School building for the Police Athletic League; for the Regional Arts Commission, a public arts organization; and for nonprofits that serve St. Louis County.

“This is the reality, everybody,” said Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who chaired a special working group to review the proposals. “We knew this was going to happen. We tried to share as much information to our council members so they could work together to see what their priorities were, and this was the product of the sausage-making.”

The bills go to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for his signature. Details of the spending then have to go through a detailed planning and compliance process, Webb said.