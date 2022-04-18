$83 million in federal aid to spend and no shortage of ideas in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — St. Louis County officials are expected to begin deliberations Tuesday over roughly $83 million in federal pandemic aid left to spend, with no shortage of proposals for the money.

Decisions over how to spend the money, which remains from an original package of $193 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, have been on hold while officials sought public input over seven recent town halls and a survey that closed March 25 with 3,281 responses.

County Executive Sam Page on Monday outlined a plan for about $57.5 million from the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds he said were based on residents' priorities.

The County Council, which has its own list of competing proposals for the money, is scheduled to hear a report from Page's office on the survey at a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Page said the survey had identified three top public concerns: healthcare, education and infrastructure.

That includes greater access to childcare and early childhood development, mental health and substance abuse treatment services, support for small businesses, and repairs to roads and sidewalks, he said.

His administration recommended the largest portion of federal aid, $15 million, for subdivision road repairs in unincorporated areas, where roads aren't managed by one of the county's 88 municipalities. While the county expects an influx in additional federal funding from the recent $1 trillion infrastructure act, those dollars likely will be restricted to projects on major arterial roads, Page said.

Page also recommended:

• $10 million to support nonprofits providing social services.

• $7.5 million to support small businesses.

• $10 million for a "rainy day" fund for emergencies, including surges in the coronavirus if a new variant emerges.

• $5 million for improvements to the MET job training center in Wellston. Page's administration last year eyed a major expansion of the center, which officials have said is in need of at least $3 million in capital improvements.

Page said the public feedback "is a rare opportunity to meet the long unaddressed needs for the community and to uplift those who seldom have a voice into where our resources go."

But the County Council, which has final authority over how to spend the federal aid, will have to square the feedback with a list of pending proposals.

Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, has sponsored bills to put $34 million toward requests from the county police department, including $15 million to build a new Central County precinct and evidence storage facility, $15 million to build a real-time crime surveillance center, and $3.8 million to buy 50 patrol vehicles.

Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, has called for $30 million for a range of infrastructure projects, business support and social services in his mostly unincorporated south St. Louis County district, arguing that other parts of the county benefit from $133 million in ARPA funds split among the county's 88 municipalities.

Last week, Democrats Rita Days and Shalonda Webb introduced bills calling for a total of $7 million to address food insecurity in their districts in north St. Louis County.

Webb, 4th District, also proposed spending $6 million to demolish the former Jamestown Mall, $11 million to tear down abandoned buildings countywide, and $1 million to fund a mobile health clinic.

Page also asked the Council to use $300,000 to study the feasibility of replacing the North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn and the medical examiner's office in Berkeley.

And the council is also considering leftover requests for ARPA dollars from Page’s 2021 budget plan, including $1.1 million for Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to add nine attorneys and five other staffers and $1.2 million to upgrade online services for residents.

Page said Monday said there was "no need" for the county to rush spending decisions. Local governments have until the end of 2024 to obligate money and until the end of 2026 to cash out, he said.

"The County Council, with the voices of our residents in hand, must now set the priorities, knowing that not everything currently on the table will stay on the table," he said. "My administration will work with the council members to try to help them through these very difficult decisions."

Over the past year, the county has appropriated more than $109 million from the total $193 million ARPA windfall. The bulk — $80 million — was put, at Page’s recommendation, into the county’s general operating budget through 2024 to avoid cuts from revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also approved:

• $11 million for public health COVID-19 testing and staffing.

• $5 million for emergency housing aid.

• $5 million for temporary pay raises for jail corrections officers.

• $4 million to upgrade the police department’s 20-year-old 911 dispatch system.

• $2 million to extend a program providing digital tablets to homebound seniors.

• $1 million for contracts with firms advising the county on meeting federal regulations for the money.

• $875,000 to pay for a vaccine incentive gift-card program.

• $175,000 for temporary raises for employees working in person during the recent omicron surge.

