‘A champion for freedom’: A nation mourns the passing of John Lewis

Politicians and activists voiced an outpouring of grief and appreciation for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday of pancreatic cancer at age 80.

Former President Barack Obama: “He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example.”

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Missouri: “John wore his humanity and decency on his sleeve and he never became bitter about the systemic racism he was born into or the vicious racial violence that he stared down time after time with the power of his dignity and non-violent civil disobedience. … He believed in the promise of America, and that Black Americans would gain their full measure of freedom and take a seat at the table of power that guides our democracy. … America has lost a champion for freedom, and I have lost a dear friend.”

Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Farewell, sir. You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble. You served God and humanity well. Thank you. Take your rest.”