‘A commitment was made’: Days vows no movement on convention center funds until rec center advances

In a blistering letter to Days, sent on July 28, Khan accused several members of the audience of heckling him, making racist comments and “shoulder-bumping” him as he left — accusations that were not corroborated by several videos of the meeting, or by testimony from police officers who were there. He also complained in his letter that Days had allowed those offensive comments to be made unchecked, and accused Fitch of questioning his credentials and stoking the crowd.

Trakas on Tuesday urged Khan himself to “authorize the county executive to release the report so we will have that information,” because, as it stood, there was “no credibility” to Khan’s allegations.

“If that’s the case, then it impacts our consideration,” he said.

Because Khan’s position is a political appointment, the council vote on his confirmation would not be binding. Page has said he plans to keep Khan in the position as acting director should the council vote against his confirmation.

Fitch also accused Page, who was not present at the Tuesday meeting, of withholding the investigation because it would dispel Khan’s allegations. He argued the council does have authority to vote to open the records, which would make them subject to public records requests.