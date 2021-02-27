‘A country that liberated slaves’: Sen. Hawley minimizes racism’s role in U.S. history

WASHINGTON — Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley pushed back against the national reckoning over systemic racism in a speech Friday, presenting the U.S. as a nation that had “liberated slaves” and positioning himself as leader of a new nationalist movement.

Hawley addressed the American Conservative Union’s annual CPAC conference in Orlando and urged the crowd to embrace “a new nationalism” during a speech likely meant to serve as an audition for a future presidential run.

He launched a critique of the reckoning that has taken place nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis last year.

“We heard that we are systemically racist. You heard that once or twice? We heard that the real founding of the country wasn’t in 1776, it was in 1619 or whatever. We heard that America is founded in lies and evil. That’s what we’ve been told. All of that is false. All of that is a lie,” Hawley told the cheering audience. It was a reference to The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which examined the legacy of slavery and takes its name from the year the first slave arrived on American soil.