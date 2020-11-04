A county-by-county look at the Missouri governor's race, and Amendment 3 votes

Missouri voters gave a thumbs-up to a Republican-led plan to change how the state draws its political boundaries for choosing state legislators.

Unofficial results showed that, with 2.8 million votes cast, the "yes" vote garnered about 58,000 more votes statewide than the "no" votes.

In the governor's race, incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson defeated his Democratic challenger, state Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Parson won by about 500,000 votes; 57% to 41%, according to unofficial results.

Parson's win is the widest margin for a gubernatorial candidate in Missouri in more than a decade.

His margin outpaced President Donald Trump's winning margin in the state (by about 1,300 votes).

“Trump drew that Republican base to the polls and this was the last cycle that they will have him on the ballot,” said Kevin Donohoe, spokesman for Galloway’s campaign.

