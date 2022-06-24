A divided St. Louis: Cori Bush cries; anti-abortion groups to march after Roe falls

ST. LOUIS — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday sent shockwaves through the region, an island of abortion access and also home to deep anti-abortion sentiments.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush broke into tears at a panel discussion on Friday morning upon hearing the court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Bush, a vocal abortion advocate, read the news aloud from her phone to the small crowd gathered at the Planned Parenthood clinic on Forest Park Avenue here, then clasped her hands together, put her forehead on her hands, stood and hugged St. Louis aldermen gathered around her.

"I cannot believe this," she said. She repeated the refrain multiple times.

Anti-abortion advocates had planned to meet at noon on Friday at the same clinic.

The Supreme Court's decision will almost certainly divide the St. Louis metro area, a center of abortion access, with some of the only abortion clinics left across a wide swath of the Midwest, but, at the same time, a region with deep Catholic roots and strong anti-abortion beliefs.

“It’s something that the pro-life movement has been fighting for for close to 50 years,” said Sam Lee, director of Campaign Life Missouri.

Lee said he is still concerned about the possibility of other challenges from the abortion-rights movement, like legal challenges in state court, or a ballot referendum. “The pro-life movement needs to be prepared for all of those things,” Lee said. “The battle isn’t over.”

The St. Louis Archdiocese also posted a statement by midmorning. The Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski, archbishop here, said the church would continue to bear witness "to the dignity of every human, regardless of religion, race, age or any other factor."

"I urge all the faithful in our Archdiocese of St. Louis, now more than ever, to demonstrate compassion and provide support to those in need, with a special deference to mothers and children in need," he said in the statement.

Abortion-rights advocates and elected officials, including U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, had gathered early Friday at the Forest Park Avenue clinic for a panel on abortion access.

"We are sitting in the last remaining abortion clinic in the state of Missouri," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said just before the Supreme Court decision went public.

Becerra, a Biden appointee, called the clinic “perhaps the most important place I could be in America.

“We’re going to fight to protect your care,” he said.

This story is breaking. Check back for more.

