A Greitens comeback? Supporters of the ex-Missouri governor are hopeful

JEFFERSON CITY — A former member of the Missouri House is among the leaders of a new social media campaign pushing for the return of Eric Greitens to the political stage.

Republican Paul Curtman of Pacific is moderating a Facebook group called “Bring Back Eric Greitens (Missouri’s REAL Governor)” that has garnered more than 300 members in recent days.

“I got a lot I want to say about everything that happened to our governor during my last term in the state house. All in due time,” Curtman wrote in a post Friday. “The quickest way to drain this swamp is for us to help Eric Greitens come back and pull the plug once and for all.”

One member of the group tamped down speculation that Greitens was readying for a comeback.

“I think that his base and his supporters are hopeful that he might come back and run,” said Tim Seidenstricker, an Arnold city councilman. But, he said he thought it was “unlikely” Greitens would launch a 2020 campaign at this stage in the election cycle.

“I don’t think he’d want to jump in this late,” he said. “I’ve had no indication that he wants to.”