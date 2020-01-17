A Greitens comeback? Supporters of the ex-Missouri governor are hopeful

JEFFERSON CITY — A former member of the Missouri House is among the leaders of a new social media campaign pushing for the return of Eric Greitens to the political stage.
Republican Paul Curtman of Pacific is moderating a Facebook group called “Bring Back Eric Greitens (Missouri’s REAL Governor)” that has garnered more than 300 members in recent days.
“I got a lot I want to say about everything that happened to our governor during my last term in the state house. All in due time,” Curtman wrote in a post Friday. “The quickest way to drain this swamp is for us to help Eric Greitens come back and pull the plug once and for all.”
One member of the group tamped down speculation that Greitens was readying for a comeback.
“I think that his base and his supporters are hopeful that he might come back and run,” said Tim Seidenstricker, an Arnold city councilman. But, he said he thought it was “unlikely” Greitens would launch a 2020 campaign at this stage in the election cycle.
“I don’t think he’d want to jump in this late,” he said. “I’ve had no indication that he wants to.”
Seidenstricker said he supported Greitens in 2016. He said the last time he spoke with Greitens was in April, when Seidenstricker won election to the city council.
“He called to congratulate me,” Seidenstricker said.
Greitens, 45, resigned under a cloud of scandal in 2018 following revelations that he had been having an affair at the same time he was launching his bid for office in 2015.
Greitens admitted he had an affair, but denied an allegation that he threatened the woman with a compromising photograph.
Besides the affair, Greitens faced allegations of campaign finance violations, including using a charity donor list to raise campaign contributions — and then lying to the Missouri Ethics Commission about how he obtained the list.
Since his departure, the former Navy SEAL has been writing a book about his Jewish faith and is working as an officer in the Naval Reserve.
Greitens, who could not be reached for comment, was replaced by Gov. Mike Parson, who is seeking a full term in the November 2020 election.
The formation of the group comes against the backdrop of ongoing reverberations of his abbreviated tenure.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner charged the former governor with invasion of privacy in connection with the affair. The charge was eventually dropped.
But, Gardner is scheduled to be deposed next week in the criminal case against William Tisaby, the private investigator she hired in early 2018 to investigate Greitens.
Before he resigned in June 2018, Greitens’ attorneys accused Tisaby of lying during a deposition. Last year, Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody indicted Tisaby for perjury. Tisaby denied wrongdoing.
Tisaby’s indictment raised concerns about whether Gardner was complicit in his alleged crime. The indictment said Gardner failed to correct his inaccuracies or report them, and that she made incorrect statements to defense lawyers and a judge. She said she did nothing illegal or unethical.
Gardner was not indicted but the investigation remains open.
Curtman had a front row view of the House investigation of Greitens that could have resulted in impeachment proceedings moving forward against the then-chief executive.
As a member of the House, Curtman shared an office suite in the Capitol with former Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, who led the investigation.
Curtman, who could not seek reelection because of term limits, made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018.
The Facebook group was made public Thursday.
Others in the group include former top aide Will Scharf, who served as Greitens’ point man on legislation. Robin Simpson, who was named to the Missouri Lottery Commission during Greitens short gubernatorial tenure, also is a member of the group.
Failed U.S. Senate candidate Courtland Sykes is listed as a group member as is Dylan Johnson, who remains on Greitens’ campaign payroll. Johnson did not respond to a request for comment left at his home in Columbia Friday.
In his most recent filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Greitens has $637,977 in his once formidable campaign account.
Since leaving office, records show he has not been raising money, but has been paying large chunks of campaign cash to attorneys.
The money in Greitens’ campaign fund is separate from a nonprofit that was formed after his election that raised almost $6.1 million from secret donors in 2017.
The organization, known as A New Missouri, is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that operated opaquely during Greitens’ abbreviated tenure. The organization does not appear to be active.
Though the sources of the vast majority of the $6.1 million raised are unclear, the Center for Responsive Politics reported last year that A New Missouri received $500,000 from the Judicial Crisis Network, a secretive group that promotes conservative judges.
Parson reported having $6.4 million on-hand in year-end campaign filings. The money is split between Parson’s campaign account and a political action committee formed in support of Parson.