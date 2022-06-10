‘A joke.’ ‘Show trial.’ ‘Sham.’ Missouri’s leading GOP Senate candidates denounce Jan. 6 hearing.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s Republican candidates for U.S. Senate — most of whom are angling for former President Donald Trump’s endorsement — turned to Twitter on Thursday to denounce the Jan. 6 committee before the first hearing was even underway.

They characterized the committee’s work as political, designed largely to discredit Trump and distract from current vexing economic issues, including high gas prices and the baby formula shortage.

There are 21 candidates competing for the GOP nomination to succeed U.S. Roy Blunt, who is stepping down.

Here’s a look at what five of the six leading Republicans — based on polling and fundraising — said Thursday about the committee hearing:

Former Gov. Eric Greitens: “Nancy Pelosi handpicked the January 6th committee. Remember this during tonight’s show trial.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt: “The January 6 committee is a joke, meant to smear President Trump and his allies and is an intentional distraction from Joe Biden’s failures.”

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville (three tweets): “While Americans struggle to make ends meet, deal with skyrocketing crime, and are inflicted by drugs being funneled across our border, Democrats are busy ignoring the needs of the people in favor of an illegitimate committee weaponized to solely attack former President Trump. Not only were multiple Republicans barred from serving on the committee, but Speaker Pelosi has refused to investigate her own dereliction of duty which resulted in our beacon of democracy being ill-equipped and ill-prepared to handle the events of the day. This evening’s sham of a hearing further confirms that Democrats aren’t interested in solving any of President Biden’s many self-inflicted crises, but are still suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Springfield: “If the # Democrats didn’t have the #Jan6th reality show, they’d have to talk about #BabyFormula #GasPrices #BorderSecurity #Fentanyl #AfghanistanWithdrawal, etc. #Woke policies are ruining our country.”

St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey: “The January 6th Committee’s fraud show trial begins today — orchestrated for public consumption by a former anti-Trump Fake News media executive. This is the type of government abuse you expect from Soviet Russia, China or North Korea. The American people must not be fooled!”

Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz, a self-described “Reagan Republican,” didn’t turn to Twitter to weigh in on the committee hearing. His Twitter biography says he’s running for Senate “to find solutions and fix problems — not to fix blame.”

Only two Republicans agreed to serve on the Jan. 6 committee.

On Thursday, the committee’s vice chairwoman, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, warned her fellow Republicans they would one day come to regret how they responded to the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone. But your dishonor will remain,” she said.