CLAYTON — St. Louis County's top boss Wednesday vowed to fight measures making their way through the Missouri statehouse that target the LGBTQ community.

Democratic County Executive Sam Page signed a proclamation forming a task force that would seek ways to protect the community's rights in St. Louis County. Page is partnering with PROMO, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, to find members for the task force.

"Across the country we're seeing a troubling trend to pass laws that marginalize communities that have historically struggled to gain rights," Page said. "This is a moment not to be squandered. We believe each challenge is an opportunity to push back against discrimination and ignorance."

Among the measures under consideration in the Missouri legislature are limits on gender-related health care for transgender children; a bill that would only allow licensed mental health care providers to talk to students about gender identity and LGBTQ issues in K-12 public schools; and restrictions on transgender athletes.

The task force will not have a restricted number of members, but the county executive will initially seek nine appointments, said Page spokesman Doug Moore. It wouldn't cost the county anything other than Page's time, according to Moore.

Even if Page's proclamation is largely symbolic to start, it shows LGBTQ youth there are elected officials on their side, said Katy Erker-Lynch, executive director of PROMO. Erker-Lynch grew up in St. Louis County and left at age 18 because she "didn't see a future" for herself here.

"Actions like today, which might feel symbolic in a proclamation, actually are incredibly meaningful for young people who know you're safe, we see you, we hear you, and there are people in powerful positions fighting for you," Erker-Lynch said.

The county will also explore what it can do legally to oppose state legislation that becomes law, Page said.

"There are some laws that are subject to local control," Page said. "We'll be watching those closely."

LGBTQ youth are at higher risk of suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental health issues because of anti-LGBTQ victimization and legislation that targets them, according to a 2022 survey of nearly 34,000 queer youth by The Trevor Project. The nonprofit organization provides crisis support for LGBTQ youth.

The County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting trans kids and their right to access gender-affirming health care. The resolution followed a report earlier this month alleging improper care at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital.