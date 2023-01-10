A new St. Louis County Council faces first challenge of the year Tuesday

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council's agenda took shape Tuesday morning at the beginning of a year when members will have to choose a new chairperson, address a looming budget deficit, get federal pandemic relief money out the door and hope generally to be more civil to one another after years of infighting.

Six incumbent elected officials were sworn in to their new terms at an inauguration ceremony in the plaza by the county government building: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, Assessor Jake Zimmerman, Councilwoman Rita Heard Days of Bel-Nor, Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of Maplewood and Councilman Mark Harder of Ballwin. And Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock of Fenton was sworn in to his first term, replacing former Councilman Tim Fitch.

Their first test at staying civil will come tonight, when the seven council members will choose a chair to replace Days, who said she won't try for the position again. The chair resides over meetings and has control over committee appointments, a determining factor in what problems the council addresses and which controversies they investigate.

The political makeup of the council didn't change much after November's election. Hancock is the seventh member of a council that often splits 3-4, in particular on goals set out by the county executive. Page called for unity among elected officials, a refrain from his election acceptance speech and previous inauguration speech.

"I believe that bipartisanship is alive and well and doing better than many may believe," Page said on Tuesday. "I believe that when you work together, there's nothing that we can't accomplish."

The council's first priority should be addressing the estimated $41 million difference between what the county spends and brings in, said Hancock, a businessman and former mayor of Fenton. The council delayed making cuts so it can study solutions, and it can afford to do so thanks to a temporary influx of federal money and lawsuit settlements. But if the county keeps spending at the current rate, it's going to burn through its reserves in the next few years.

"Before we do anything else, we have to get that situated," Hancock said, "because that's really the only way we're going to know if we have the money to do other things we want to do."

Page's office and the council have committed to meeting monthly this year to analyze spending, identify savings and find new revenue streams. It wasn't clear when the first meeting would occur. Just before the council's holiday break last year, Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of South County proposed reviving a tax on online sales, much like the sales tax collected at local brick-and-mortar stores. Voters rejected a similar proposal last spring.

"Why should online merchants avoid a sales tax and thereby be able to undersell their competitor?" Trakas said. "I'm definitely not a tax-and-spend guy, and I'm still committed to finding efficiencies where we can find them in the budget."

Hancock, a Republican, called the online sales tax idea a "nonstarter."

"Before we start looking at how we increase revenues, we have to get spending under control," Hancock said.

Those are the kinds of discussions a council — known for its divisiveness in recent years — will have to navigate.

Democratic Councilwoman Shalonda Webb of North County said creating more civility in the chambers is a top priority this year.

"The atmosphere has to change just for us to be a functioning body of government," Webb said.

Council members also have to navigate government bureaucracy to spend $66 million in federal aid. The council allocated the money last fall to seven projects, but getting money out the door isn't as easy as writing a check. The projects have to be vetted, planned and approved for federal regulatory compliance.

Trakas said his top priority this year will be spending $18.5 million on infrastructure projects in unincorporated South County, including sewer improvements in Lemay and Mehlville. In North County, Days and Webb will be working on compliance for food insecurity programs. Clancy will be working on a program that supports St. Louis County child care workers.

"My priorities are taking care of people starting with kids and families," Clancy said.

The council will have to find ways to "think outside the box" to solve county problems, said Harder, who's starting his third term representing the district that includes Wildwood, Eureka and parts of Chesterfield and Ballwin.

"Are we going to continue the status quo in what we do, or are we going to look for and implement new and innovative ways to deliver government services?" Harder said. "We can't keep doing what we've always done and expect a different outcome."