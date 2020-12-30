A third St. Louis mayoral candidate falls short on petition signatures

ST. LOUIS — Restaurant owner Dana Kelly is the latest mayoral candidate to run afoul of the city’s newly important requirement to turn in signatures of registered voters on petitions to qualify for the ballot.
Gary Stoff, the city Election Board’s Republican director, said Wednesday that Kelly, who filed for the office Tuesday, was 52 short of the 1,170 signatures needed by citywide candidates.
Kelly’s campaign has until the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Monday to remedy that by submitting additional names.
Meanwhile, Stoff said board staffers verified Wednesday that utility executive Andrew Jones now has turned in enough names to qualify for the mayoral ballot. His original petition last week had been 99 short.
Mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones, the city treasurer, also had to gather extra signatures after her original petition fell short.
Others who have filed for mayor are Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderman Cara Spencer.
The imposition of a signature requirement for all candidates in the March 2 primary was spurred by voter approval of Proposition D in the election last month.
Under the proposition, candidates for St. Louis municipal offices must run on a nonpartisan basis without party labels.
A city ordinance previously on the books required the submission of signatures to qualify nonpartisan candidates. But under the old electoral system, that came into play only occasionally when someone wanted to run as an independent against political party nominees.
12th Ward filing
Also Wednesday, Joe Rusch, the father of Proposition D campaign manager Mallory Rusch, signed up to run for 12th Ward alderman in the upcoming primary.
He joins incumbent Vicky Grass and Bill Stephens, a St. Louis Public Library employee, in the race.
Rusch, 58, who works in radio management, has run unsuccessfully in the past, in 2010 as a Republican candidate for state representative and in 1989 as an independent candidate for alderman.