A third St. Louis mayoral candidate falls short on petition signatures

The imposition of a signature requirement for all candidates in the March 2 primary was spurred by voter approval of Proposition D in the election last month.

Under the proposition, candidates for St. Louis municipal offices must run on a nonpartisan basis without party labels.

A city ordinance previously on the books required the submission of signatures to qualify nonpartisan candidates. But under the old electoral system, that came into play only occasionally when someone wanted to run as an independent against political party nominees.

12th Ward filing

Also Wednesday, Joe Rusch, the father of Proposition D campaign manager Mallory Rusch, signed up to run for 12th Ward alderman in the upcoming primary.

He joins incumbent Vicky Grass and Bill Stephens, a St. Louis Public Library employee, in the race.

Rusch, 58, who works in radio management, has run unsuccessfully in the past, in 2010 as a Republican candidate for state representative and in 1989 as an independent candidate for alderman.

