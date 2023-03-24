WELLSTON — A St. Louis County workforce development center here was created to help county residents find jobs.

It also employs the children of its chief executive.

Carolyn Seward, head of the Family and Workforce Centers of America, has for years contracted with St. Louis County to run the county’s MET Center, a Wellston-based workforce development hub. Seward and the FWCA, as it is known, are being investigated by the state after a whistleblower alleged the agency was paying workers who didn’t exist or didn’t do anything.

Now, the Post-Dispatch has learned that the nonprofit has for years employed Seward’s daughter, Daraa’ Seward, who is president; daughter Makida Seward, director of communication and outreach; and son Jermal Seward II, general counsel and chief administrative officer.

Carolyn Seward first said her son was a “natural fit” for the job. She declined a later request for an interview, including questions about the hiring of her daughters.

“A nonprofit corporation, despite what may be considered commonplace, in no way precludes the hiring of immediate relations,” Seward said.

Experts say the relationships likely don’t break federal nonprofit laws. The agency doesn’t disclose the hires in its tax records. But it’s good practice for nonprofits to be as transparent as possible, especially when there’s a conflict of interest, said Dan Sise, a St. Louis-area attorney and expert in nonprofit law.

“When it’s not disclosed, when it’s hidden, you look like you’re trying to pull a fast one,” Sise said.

FWCA operates, manages and is the primary tenant at the county-owned MET Center, which hosts multiple social service providers including GED classes, technology training and nurse certification to families living in some of the St. Louis region’s poorest areas.

The county subsidizes the MET Center with $500,000 annually, and FWCA pays about $52,000 a year in rent, as of 2020. In 2021, 81% of the nonprofit’s revenue came from taxpayer money.

County officials knew Seward had hired her kids, said Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page — and the contracts between the county and the FWCA include an anti-nepotism clause, specifically prohibiting the hiring of family members.

Page himself, though he doesn’t directly oversee the program and didn’t know about the nepotism clause, knew Seward had family working with her, Moore said.

Yet the county took no public action to remove the Sewards or cancel its contracts with the FWCA until recently.

“I don’t think we understood the scope of it,” Moore said.

In early February, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, which oversees the nonprofit’s federal grants, began “monitoring irregularities” at the agency after an anonymous whistleblower alleged the FWCA had ghost employees.

Preliminary findings from that investigation said the nonprofit had forged signatures on timesheets and failed to provide individualized records for program participants, among other issues.

Later that month, the county canceled its contracts with the FWCA.

County rates FWCA ‘high risk’

Carolyn Seward and her family have a long history of community development and political connections in St. Louis.

Seward and her husband, Jermal, were among 15 Black families in the 1990s who put down roots in St. Louis’ West End, the neighborhood just north of the Delmar Loop, “with hopes of remedying some of the ills” that part of the city faces, the Post-Dispatch reported in 1994.

At about the same time, St. Louis County was converting the building at 6347 Plymouth Avenue into the MET Center, a mile from the West End. It was formerly home to the Wagner Electric factory, which donated the building to the county in the early 1980s.

The idea to uplift the West End came from Better Family Life, a nonprofit organization that still remains one of the biggest and most influential community development organizations in the region. After joining Better Family Life’s movement to the West End, Seward left her job at the Southwestern Bell telephone company and became director at the nonprofit.

As early as 1999, Better Family Life started operating in the MET Center under a state-funded job training program called WorkLink — directed by Seward.

As Better Family Life grew, Seward became publicly involved in politics. St. Louis Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr. appointed her chair of the Metropolitan Sewer District, which spends billions of dollars on area drainage and sewer projects. And she served as campaign manager for St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, who still holds the position. A week after Green was elected in 1996, a city agency awarded a $75,000 grant to Better Family Life, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Green and Seward denied the grant was “political payoff,” but they were criticized for the deal.

In the fall of 2002, an audit of the sewer district revealed conflicts of interest and apparent impropriety among the board of trustees. In March 2003, Mayor Francis Slay removed Seward and four others from the sewer district’s board, citing those issues and a related federal investigation.

Seward continued to work at Better Family Life, and in 2011 it landed a major contract with St. Louis County providing workforce development services at the MET Center. Not long after, Seward split from Better Family Life and formed her own nonprofit — the Family Workforce Centers of America.

In December 2012, the St. Louis County Council approved legislation introduced by late Councilwoman Hazel Erby shifting management of the MET Center to FWCA. County Executive Charlie Dooley signed off on the agreement about a week later.

Dooley said recently that he vaguely recalled the shift but couldn’t remember details.

In 2021, the county renewed its agreement with FWCA. Just last August, the MET Center hosted a high-profile visit from Page and Gov. Mike Parson. They committed to supporting the nonprofit and the MET Center. And Parson signed a budget with $4 million for renovations at the center.

But county staff, even then, had begun to worry about the FWCA.

The county’s workforce development division rates partnerships with outside agencies. If the agency requires heavier monitoring, staff rate it “high-risk.” And in July, St. Louis County rated contracts with FWCA, due to high turnover there, as “high-risk.”

A separate July report, which detailed the county’s monitoring of its contract with the FWCA, noted conflicts of interest, without further describing them.

‘Who better to work with?’

Moore, Page’s spokesman, said the county knew Carolyn Seward’s son and one daughter worked for her, but didn’t learn of the second daughter’s employment until more recently.

But Carolyn told the Post-Dispatch that Daraa’ has worked with the nonprofit since it was founded in 2012, and Makida joined in 2019. Jermal started in 2021, she said.

Carolyn, who as of 2021 was earning roughly $153,000 annually, said she hired her son because he is an attorney well-versed in nonprofits and workforce development.

FWCA didn’t need to report her children on tax forms, she said, because they’re not board members and they weren’t paid enough to meet the IRS disclosure threshold of $100,000.

There is no conflict of interest, she said in an email, because the family members “do not directly report to the other.”

FWCA’s board approved the hiring of all three of her children, she said, though she declined to make those board meeting minutes available.

Only one member of the FWCA’s five-person board responded to requests for comment. A. Fofin Konneh said one of Seward’s daughters presented at board meetings, though he couldn’t recall approving the hires.

But he said he felt the nonprofit was achieving its goals, based on testimony from job training participants at FWCA board meetings.

“From all indications, most of the progress has been what they’re striving for,” Konneh said.

Carolyn Seward said she hired Jermal to have a successor in line for when she retires.

One recent day at the MET Center, Jermal and Carolyn sat a reporter down at an FWCA conference table to explain the organization and the state investigation. They were bullish on the agency’s future.

“We are very excited about the partnerships, the business at hand,” Carolyn said.

The FWCA, Jermal said, is a family operation.

“We’re Family and Workforce Centers of America and we put family at the forefront of what we do,” he said. “Who better to work with than your family?”