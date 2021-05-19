A year later, Missouri attorney general serves Chinese Communist Party in COVID lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has served the Chinese Communist Party and other defendants in a lawsuit filed more than a year ago over China’s role in spreading the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement by Schmitt on Tuesday that he successfully served several defendants in a lawsuit dating back to April 2020 underscores the glacial pace of the litigation, which may remain unresolved for years to come. Schmitt is still in the process of serving the Chinese government, a key defendant.

But it draws new attention to the lawsuit as Schmitt runs a Republican campaign for U.S. Senate. Punishing China over its handling of the early spread of the virus is a goal of some conservatives and Schmitt’s litigation may be attractive to GOP voters.

Missouri Democrats have dismissed the suit as a political stunt and waste of taxpayer money. Legal experts have said it stands little chance of success.

“I filed this suit to hold the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese authorities accountable for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken lives, ruined businesses, destroyed economies, and more. Serving these entities is an important step in that process,” Schmitt said in a statement.