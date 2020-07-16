Abandon airport privatization, Clancy tells Reed. Show us the money, Reed aide responds.

CLAYTON — The chairwoman of the St. Louis County Council Thursday urged the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to “abandon any plans” to move forward with a plan to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The city’s legislative board is set to vote on the issue Friday.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Chairwoman Lisa Clancy told Aldermanic President Lewis Reed that the county’s interests must be considered and any plan to lease the city-owned airport should be done in regional collaboration.

Clancy pointed to a Nov. 6 County Council resolution asking the city to publicly release all documents concerning privatization of the airport, bring the issue to a non-binding referendum in the city and support similar efforts in Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, and not move ahead with substantial changes to the airport without the county’s consent. The resolution passed 6-0.

Reed’s legislative director, Mary Goodman, had a few suggestions for Clancy in response. She said Clancy should file legislation to turn over to the city tens of millions in sales tax revenue it collects at the airport, chip in the city pay off the airport’s roughly $700 million in debt, and spend some of its $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help the city recover from the pandemic.