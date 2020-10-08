Abortion is the ‘preeminent moral issue,’ St. Louis archbishop says, but not ‘only’ one for Catholic voters

Rozanski, who was installed as archbishop on Aug. 25, is one of several Catholic officials drawing from the bishops’ guidance, a document called “Faithful Citizenship,” in letters and statements in recent weeks to Catholics, who comprise an important voting bloc in several states. The Archdiocese of St. Louis, the largest faith organization in the region, includes about 500,000 Catholics in St. Louis and 10 counties.

Church officials making similar statements, including Kansas City-St. Joseph Bishop James V. Johnston Jr., have been criticized as essentially endorsing Republican candidates.

Rozanski did not endorse any candidate or party. There is no candidate who fully comports with church teachings, he said.

“I will steadfastly refuse to tell anyone what conclusion they should reach,” he said in the letter. “No one who works or teaches for the Church should presume to do so, either.

“The day after the election our primary mission will be the same: to proclaim and give witness to the Gospel in all its fullness,” Rozanski said. “The winners will make some parts of that easier, and some parts incredibly hard. Either way, we’ll have a lot of work to do.”