About 2,000 in St. Louis now approved for $500 cash assistance

ST. LOUIS — About 2,000 city residents have been approved to receive funds through a direct cash assistance program, but those running the program said many other requests remain on hold because of incomplete information.

The number of people approved for the $500 cash cards has doubled since earlier this month. However, incomplete applications are still a hurdle to get additional cash card requests approved, said an official with the United Way, which is overseeing the distribution.

About 25% of the applications need additional information, the official said. Those who have applied for the assistance are urged to watch for an email either informing them of the need for more details or that their request has been approved.

The city authorized the program last year using $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The request process opened and then quickly closed last month, after more than 10,000 applications poured in within four days. City officials had said the funds would be enough to cover about 9,300 cash cards for those whose income was affected by the pandemic; a small portion of the funds is being used to cover administrative costs.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.