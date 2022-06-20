Absentee voting begins Tuesday across Missouri for Aug. 2 primary

ST. LOUIS — In-person absentee voting begins across Missouri on Tuesday for the state’s Aug. 2 primary for people who give one of several specified reasons outlined in state law.

St. Louis County residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the county Election Board office at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann. Satellite absentee voting sites in St. Louis County will open July 21 at locations to be announced later.

In St. Louis, residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the city Election Board office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard.

The same weekday hours will be in effect at the St. Charles County Election Authority at 397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters and at the Jefferson County clerk’s office at 729 Maple Street, Suite G17 in Hillsboro.

All four offices also will be open for absentee voting the last Saturday morning before the primary. Absentee voting by mail also is allowed.

Under state law, registered voters can vote absentee if they will be away from their home county on Election Day; are incapacitated or confined due to sickness or disability; incarcerated and for some other reasons.

New rules could kick in for the Nov. 8 general election if Gov. Mike Parson signs an election law overhaul bill passed earlier this year by the Missouri Legislature.

The measure would allow people to vote absentee at designated sites without an excuse for a two-week period before an election.

