Absentee voting begins Tuesday across Missouri
Absentee voters flood election commission

Barrett Brown, left, helps her friends Paul Leible, rear, and Hamid and Leslie Alikhan fill out their absentee voting application at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A large number of city voters have come to the board offices downtown over the past week to cast their votes in advance of Tuesday's primary. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

In-person absentee voting begins across Missouri on Tuesday, which also is the first day local officials will send out ballots by mail to people who want to participate that way in the Nov. 3 election.

Beginning Tuesday, St. Louis County residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the county Election Board office at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann. They also can vote there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the last two Saturdays before the election.

In St. Louis, residents can vote absentee on weekdays beginning Tuesday at the city Election Board office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the last two Saturdays before the election from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 12, the city also will allow absentee voting at four satellite sites:  the Central, Buder, Schlafly and Julia Davis libraries.

The county's satellite absentee voting sites will begin operating Oct. 22 at the North County Recreation Center, West County Government Center, South County Government Center and Mid-County Branch Library.

On Thursday morning, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Mayor Lyda Krewson will be at the city Election Board to publicize the temporary changes in Missouri law to allow more voting by mail amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

They also will discuss steps taken to make in-person voting safer.

