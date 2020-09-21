Absentee voting begins Tuesday across Missouri

In-person absentee voting begins across Missouri on Tuesday, which also is the first day local officials will send out ballots by mail to people who want to participate that way in the Nov. 3 election.

Beginning Tuesday, St. Louis County residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the county Election Board office at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann. They also can vote there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the last two Saturdays before the election.

In St. Louis, residents can vote absentee on weekdays beginning Tuesday at the city Election Board office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the last two Saturdays before the election from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 12, the city also will allow absentee voting at four satellite sites: the Central, Buder, Schlafly and Julia Davis libraries.