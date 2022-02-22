Absentee voting opens for April 5 election

Absentee voting opens today for the April 5 municipal and special elections in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County registered voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the offices of the St. Louis County Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza Dr. in St. Ann. The county will open satellite sites on March 24.

Registered voters in St. Charles County can cast absentee ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the St. Charles County Election Authority offices at 397 Turner Blvd. in St. Peters.

In St. Louis, voters who want to cast an absentee ballot can do so between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd.

The city has two ballot measures on the special election ballot: Proposition R, a proposed charter amendment to, among other things, have ward boundary maps drawn by an independent citizens commission after each decennial census, and Proposition No. 1, a proposed bond issue.

In Jefferson County, voters should go to the County Clerk’s Office at 729 Maple Street, Suite G17, in Hillsboro.