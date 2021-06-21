Absentee voting set to begin for special election in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Voters on Tuesday can begin requesting absentee ballots for St. Louis' upcoming special election, according to an announcement from the St. Louis Board of Elections.
Voters will decide Aug. 3 if they want to increase the operating tax levy of the Community College District of St. Louis by 8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Unlike last year, voters may not request an absentee ballot on the basis of being at-risk for COVID-19, and they will not be able to request a "mail-in" ballot. A regular absentee ballot application is available on the election board's website.
Absentee ballots must be mailed by July 2, or they can be dropped off in person until 5 p.m. Aug. 2.