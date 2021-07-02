ACLU official named as deputy chief of staff to St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS — Sara Baker, an official with the American Civil Liberties Union, will be joining Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' staff next week as deputy chief of staff, the mayor said Friday.

Baker, in her role as legislative and policy director for ACLU Missouri, has lobbied the Board of Aldermen and the Missouri Legislature on various issues.

At City Hall, she has represented the organization in pushing for more oversight on the use of street cameras and other surveillance technology by city government. Jones recently endorsed such a measure.

Jones also announced the hiring of two special projects managers in her office, Angela Pearson and Grace Kyung.

Pearson the past two years has been an aide to a city councilwoman in Kansas City and previously worked in St. Louis for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri and other organizations.

Kyung has been campaign director for the COVID-19 Regional Response Team, which links area residents needing help with various nonprofits and government programs.

She also has been a member of Jones' Stimulus Advisory Board, which is advising the mayor on how to spend $517 million in federal pandemic aid coming to the city.

