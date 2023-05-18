ST. LOUIS — A prominent civil rights organization urged St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this week to veto a bill that would bar people from being in the road if there are sidewalks present.

If it went into effect, the bill "would criminalize standing, sitting, or walking in a roadway where sidewalks are available," ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquez wrote in a letter Wednesday to Page.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of unincorporated south St. Louis County, said the legislation aims to improve public safety. But Henríquez said it would instead "criminalize housing insecurity and poverty in our communities, while threatening civil rights and the rights of disabled individuals."

"While proponents of the bill advocate this is a regulation aimed solely at safety, this bill is a clear attempt to target already marginalized groups, namely, the unhoused," Henríquez wrote. "However, this bill's effects are more far-reaching than that. One could imagine how this bill could be used to target protestors exercising their First Amendment rights. Further, these restrictions fail to take into consideration people with disabilities, whose mobility may be limited by poorly maintained or non-existent sidewalks."

Page has until the end of May to sign the bill, veto it or let it go into effect without his signature. He was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The council narrowly passed the bill 4-3 Tuesday after Trakas argued the bill doesn't discriminate against anybody because it affects everyone — and will keep people out of dangerous roadways.

County residents who can't rely on sidewalks say the rule will disproportionately punish them.

The legislation is Bill 86.