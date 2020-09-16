‘Act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on,’ St. Charles County tells Election Day workers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Elections officials here on Wednesday suggested poll workers “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren't wearing masks.

The email sent at about 11 a.m. from the St. Charles County Election Authority told poll workers they would not be required to wear a mask, but would have to keep one handy and put it on if a voter asks.

But in announcing the policy, the email suggested poll workers confronted by voters about their masks to “act surprised.”

“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” an elections recruiter wrote in the email. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”

Critics of the email’s instructions were misinterpreting it, said Kurt Bahr, Election Authority director, after the office received complaints about the directive.

The directive to “act surprised” was meant to give poll workers a way to quickly acknowledge that weren’t wearing the mask, if confronted by voters, put it on and then continue with administering elections, Bahr said.

“We missed the mark in what we were intending to communicate,” Bahr said.