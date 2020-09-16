‘Act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on,’ St. Charles County tells Election Day workers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Elections officials here on Wednesday suggested poll workers “act surprised” if voters ask why they aren't wearing masks.
The email sent at about 11 a.m. from the St. Charles County Election Authority told poll workers they would not be required to wear a mask, but would have to keep one handy and put it on if a voter asks.
But in announcing the policy, the email suggested poll workers confronted by voters about their masks to “act surprised.”
“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” an elections recruiter wrote in the email. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”
Critics of the email’s instructions were misinterpreting it, said Kurt Bahr, Election Authority director, after the office received complaints about the directive.
The directive to “act surprised” was meant to give poll workers a way to quickly acknowledge that weren’t wearing the mask, if confronted by voters, put it on and then continue with administering elections, Bahr said.
“We missed the mark in what we were intending to communicate,” Bahr said.
“The goal is to say to ’put the mask on without arguing and then move on,’” he said. “We used the word ’act surprised,’ but we could have said ’act apologetic.’”
The policy requires poll workers to wear a mask on their ear or lanyard — somewhere visible and accessible — Bahr said. That’s a change he instituted from earlier in the year, when poll workers were only “highly encouraged” to wear masks, he said.
Workers will be required to wear a mask if a voter mentions it in any general sense, Bahr said, there is no specific phrase or question required.
“I trust that they will use their best judgment to recognize that if they’re asked to wear a mask, that they put one on,” he said.
Bahr said he did not know if the Election Authority could require a full mask mandate for Election Day workers. Voters cannot be required to wear a mask, he said.
Each election worker will be given a mask, Bahr said, and will be positioned behind a plexiglass shield separating them from voters. Each voter will get their own pen, and surfaces will be sanitized frequently, he said.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure Election Day is safe,” Bahr said.
He advised those concerned about voting in person to vote by mail.
Those voting by absentee should know employees of the election authority will be wearing masks as required of county employees, he said.
The email Wednesday also advised would-be poll workers uncomfortable with the policy not to sign up to work the election.
“This changes nothing for those of you who are refusing to work if everyone is forced to wear a mask all day long,” the email said. “We realize that some of you can’t for medical or personal reasons wear a face mask at all. If this new rule is not going to work for you, please change your availability to not available. We do understand and we hope you understand why we had to change the rules.”
