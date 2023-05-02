ST. LOUIS COUNTY — After a clerical error led St. Louis County to overpay as much as $7 million in sales tax proceeds to Brentwood and shortchange dozens of other cities, County Executive Sam Page’s administration wants to automate the monthly tax disbursement.

Page’s office has requested County Council approval for $449,000 to build a computer application that calculates sales tax disbursement to 88 municipalities instead of having workers manually enter that data into a formula. The formula, established by state law, requires some municipalities “pool” most of their sales tax revenue and split it based on population.

Last year, Brentwood discovered it received as much as $7 million in overpayments from the county. The discovery prompted a shuffle as the county recovered $5.4 million from the city and paid $2.7 million in missed proceeds to dozens of other municipalities. The payments ranged from as much as $532,720 to Fenton to as little as $4 to Woodson Terrace.

Brentwood and the county are still in dispute over $1.6 million of the sales tax proceeds. The county says the city owes that money. Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt and City Administrator Bola Akande could not be reached for comment Monday.

The Municipal League of Metro St. Louis — which includes Brentwood and most cities in St. Louis County — is still waiting for the county to provide a detailed explanation of accounting for the figure and what went wrong in the first place, Executive Director Pat Kelly said.

“We’ve had no definitive answer as to how it actually happened,” Kelly said.

But the league is supportive of automation that prevents future errors.

“If there’s any processes they can put in place to ensure we don’t have issues like last year, we’re in favor of that,” Kelly said.

Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin said the same in an interview: “Certainly anything that would make the process more accurate and less prone to error would be a good move,” he said.

The county paid $299,496 to Wildwood in November for missed sales tax proceeds.

In Chesterfield, which received about $349,856 in missed payments, City manager Mike Geisel said he was all for “anything that streamlines the process and makes it more accountable.”

The county’s 88 municipalities receive revenue every month from a 1% county sales tax. “Pool” cities, which include cities as large as Chesterfield, University City and Wildwood, split the revenue based on population. Retailers collect the cash and send it to the Missouri Department of Revenue, then the state sends it to the county. The county calculates how much to send to cities each month.

Brentwood first contacted the county last June to alert them of the suspected overpayment, but the county continued overpaying the city, and it didn’t stop until mid-October. Administration Director Karen Aroesty, who oversees the treasurer’s office, told the Post-Dispatch each municipality in the data system, managed by a St. Louis-based government agency called REJIS, is identified by a unique code, and Brentwood’s code was overwritten. At a County Council hearing in November, County Treasurer Jody Patterson said the error may have been made by an employee who retired two months prior.

Aroesty declined Monday to discuss the error in more detail.

“I don’t have anything more to offer than what was talked about,” Aroesty said. “We’re looking forward. There is a lot of concern because of what happened last October, and there is more effort to make sure we can reconcile numbers to the penny. We want the municipalities to know we’re working hard to do it properly.”

Asked about the dispute with Brentwood, Aroesty said the county wants to build the new automated system “and make sure we have all the numbers in place” before seeking a resolution.

The new automated system, Aroesty said, needs to be built from scratch to meet the county’s unique sales tax pool formula. The state law, worded in a way that pertains only to counties that have a first-class charter and at least 900,000 residents, applies only to St. Louis County. Aroesty said she was unaware of other counties outside Missouri with a similar sales tax-sharing obligation.

In a letter to Page, Aroesty and Chuck Henderson, chief information officer for the county, said their departments had started working with Patterson’s office on the project, which requires writing “an extraordinarily complex calculation” into computer code. But they can’t finish by the end of this year without delaying other ongoing automation projects, and they requested the $449,000 to hire more manpower.

Page, in a letter to the council requesting the funds, said the project is “a priority, as it will save staff time that manual monthly processes consume. It will also help with accuracy and transparency in sales tax distribution, thus increasing trust and engagement with municipal representatives.”