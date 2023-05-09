CLAYTON — A chorus of concerned St. Louis County residents and advocates helped postpone a bill Tuesday that would largely prohibit people from being in county streets. Joggers, walkers, people with disabilities and community groups have all complained that it would unfairly target them.

The measure proposed by Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated South County, bars standing, sitting, walking or otherwise moving along roadways in St. Louis County where sidewalks are available. People could be ticketed for violating the rule, and it would apply throughout the county unless a municipality has a stricter rule in place.

Trakas held the bill at the weekly County Council meeting, saying he was working with county attorneys to address the community's concerns in a substitute bill. That bill could be ready by next Tuesday's meeting, Trakas said.

Robyn Wallen, transportation committee chairperson for the Missouri Council of the Blind, said her agency worries most that authorities will enforce the bill inconsistently.

"We're afraid of the demographics that are going to be targeted," she said. "It's always easy to approach the people that you feel are less likely to say anything."

People who jog, push strollers, use a wheelchair, have limited mobility, are visually impaired or live in a place with bad, bumpy sidewalks encounter the same problem: Walking in the street is often a necessity. If there are no sidewalks, the bill mandates that people use whichever roadway shoulder faces oncoming traffic. It allows for first responders and people getting on and off buses.

Trakas says the bill is a public safety measure that isn't designed to target anyone.

"Really there's not, in my mind anyway, an argument to be made that somehow this measure to make roadways safer for people and drivers is somehow compromising other people's convenience or right," Trakas said.

Manchester Mayor Mike Clement spoke at the council meeting and said his city has rules similar to those Trakas proposed.

"The county changes are intended to make county and state roadways safer for all vehicle drivers and those that walk or move along the highways," Clement said.

But the proposed rules are impractical for joggers, says Anne Marie Mosher of Florissant. The 54-year-old community college math teacher runs 5 or 6 miles daily and encounters plenty of situations where she has to hop into the street.

"Anybody who does recreational walking or running would understand that this adds some layer of unnecessary stress to somebody who's just trying to get out and about," Mosher said.

Mosher also worries the bill unfairly targets her students at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley. Many don't have a car and walk to class.

"They're focused on trying to get somewhere rather than, 'Oh, I have all the time in the world to think about this rule,'" Mosher said.

The pro-pedestrian group Safer Streets for Kirkwood and St. Louis County sent a letter to council members urging them to vote down the bill. And Trailnet, a St. Louis-based nonprofit that advocates for pedestrians and cyclist safety, also opposed the bill. The organization shared concerns in a letter to councilmembers.

"Mandating people walk on sidewalks that are either bad or nonexistent is not good public policy," the letter stated.

Until all sidewalks in St. Louis County become accessible to people with disabilities, Trakas' bill should not go into effect, said Wallen, who is blind.

"If you want to have something like this, fix that first," Wallen said.

Trakas needs a majority of the seven-member council to favor the bill.

If it passes, it would go to County Executive Sam Page for his signature before becoming ordinance.