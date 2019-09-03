Missouri allowed more than 100 would-be marijuana-business applicants who encountered technical issues with the state website to file after the deadline.
Officials allowed 109 applications to be submitted after the deadline but denied 20 applications, according to a release late Tuesday from the Department of Health and Senior Services, the department tasked with regulating the industry.
The state has raked in a total of more than $13 million in fees from 2,163 marijuana business applications filed by a deadline of 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19. More than 1,200 applications were submitted the final three days, including more than 800 applications in the last 24 hours.
But there were would-be applicants who complained the state’s online portal wouldn’t accept their submissions because of technical glitches with the system. The submission was the final step for applicants who spent months preparing pages of documents covering minute details of their business plans. Some groups paid thousands in application fees months in advance.
Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said in the Tuesday release that officials decided to grant waivers to applicants who started submitting their paperwork by the Aug. 19 deadline.
The state also released on Tuesday a breakdown of the type of marijuana business applications it received:
- 1,163 applications to sell marijuana and marijuana-infused products at dispensaries.
- 554 applications to grow marijuana commercially.
- 415 applications to make marijuana-infused products.
- 17 applications to test if marijuana products meet Missouri regulations.
- 14 applications to transport marijuana products between growing, product processing, testing and retail facilities.
The department did not release more details Tuesday. A department representative did not respond to a request for comment.