After dysfunction, St. Louis County Council agrees on 7 projects for pandemic cash

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council members departed from their reputation for dysfunction this week when they all agreed on the use of pandemic aid.

They chose seven projects for $66 million leftover from last year’s $193 million grant from the American Recovery Plan Act. Republicans worked with Democrats to evaluate proposals over the past four months, and some projects got support from unlikely sources.

“I’m hoping this is a catalyst for us to open up communication even more and to build trust in the community,” said Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, a Democrat whose district includes much of unincorporated North County.

Tensions reached fever pitch in late 2020 and early 2021 after a bitter political divide formed among council members over control of council leadership and as a bipartisan majority clashed with County Executive Sam Page over public health orders and political appointments. Most recently, council members have complained about a failure to communicate.

But each of the seven members agreed that while the process for relief spending wasn’t perfect, everyone acted in good faith.

“I wish it had been done faster,” said Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas, who represents most of South County. “But when you have a lot of hands in it, it takes time. I think overall, based on what we had left, the most important things probably got addressed.”

Webb, who chaired the special working group that evaluated the proposals, said two council members were especially collaborative: Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of Maplewood, a Page ally, and Republican Councilman Tim Fitch, known for obstructing Page’s priorities. They eventually sent a list of recommended projects to the full council.

“Ultimately, county residents are going to benefit in big ways from the decisions we made last night,” Clancy said Wednesday.

Webb and Trakas, had clashed over their respective bills before coming to an agreement at the Tuesday night meeting. Webb wanted to partner with Trakas on her bill to spend $11 million on demolishing derelict buildings throughout unincorporated county. But it would have meant decreasing the amount he wanted for infrastructure projects in South County. Trakas was already disappointed council members declined to take up his idea to use the money to plug a county budget deficit.

Webb voted against the South County proposal because she would have preferred Trakas wait for federal infrastructure money to reach the county over the next few years, but he still supported her bill addressing abandoned buildings.

“We tried to address the needs of county citizens to the extent that we could,” Trakas said.

Council members sifted through dozens of proposals, giving final approval to the following projects:

• $18.5 million for infrastructure projects in unincorporated South County.

• $23.8 million for a new law enforcement center.

• $650,000 to address food insecurity in District 1 in North County.

• $5 million to address food insecurity in District 4 in North County.

• $11 million to demolish derelict properties throughout unincorporated St. Louis County.

• $5.6 million for Child Care Aware, a nonprofit that administers public programs to boost pay for child care workers.

• $800,000 Family Forward, a nonprofit that provides mental health services for children and families.

The process wasn’t perfect, Webb said.

The working group spent at least nine hours evaluating compliance costs and scoring proposals for equity and community impact. But the scores and recommendations didn’t matter much in the end: The council members who got their proposals in early were considered first, and they tabled bills that came after the money ran out.

“So I guess we’re out of money,” said Republican Councilman Mark Harder just before his proposal to spend $3.4 million on improvements to Hillsboro Road west of Fenton.

The council was left with just under $600,000, far from enough to pay for the remaining $33 million worth of unaddressed proposals. The county could consider other funding sources for projects that went unaddressed:

• $2.5 million to buy the former Trinity Catholic High School building in Spanish Lake for use by the county Police Athletic League, a nonprofit that provides sports and education for kids.

• $4 million for building improvements at the MET Center, a publicly funded workforce training center in Wellston.

• $300,000 for a study on the feasibility of building a new facility to house the medical examiner’s office and a North County health center.

• $10 million for development on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus, among more than a dozen other proposals.

“This is the reality, everybody,” Webb said. “We knew this was going to happen.”

The bills go to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for his signature. Details of the spending then have to go through a detailed planning and compliance process, Webb said.