After endorsing her in US Senate race, St. Louis mayor disavows Valentine’s stance on ‘transgenders’

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones tweeted Wednesday afternoon that after talking to the candidates and doing her own research, she was endorsing Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat, nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, for U.S. Senate. But a few hours later, she tacked on a caveat:

She does not condone Valentine’s recent comments about transgender people.

Valentine attracted criticism earlier this week for suggesting that transgender children should wait until they are 18 to undergo procedures irreversibly reassigning their gender, something some progressives see as an unnecessary restriction.

“I only would say, wait until 18, when a person is an adult, to do everything that wouldn’t allow going back to maybe being the sex that you were," Valentine told a meeting of 8th Ward Democrats posted to Twitter by the ward's committeeman. "But I totally, totally support transgenders without a doubt."

She also stumbled when KMOV (Channel 4) asked her whether she supported a law like one Florida has banning instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools before fourth grade. First she criticized the critical race theory, which focuses on systemic racial inequities in the country, then she said the LGBTQ matter should be left up to teachers.

Alderman Bill Stephens, who is gay and has made LGBTQ advocacy a cornerstone of his campaigns, called Jones' endorsement a betrayal.

“Don’t tell me you support my community and then spit in our faces,” he wrote on Twitter.

After that tweet, he had a private conversation with Jones about the matter. She tweeted her clarification afterward.

Jones said in the follow-up tweets that she was more liberal than Valentine on the issue, and supports trans children in being their “authentic selves.” She also promised she would work with Valentine on being a better ally for LGBTQ people.

But Jones added that she still saw Valentine as the best candidate in Tuesday's primary.

“At her core I believe that Trudy gives a damn about people,” she said, “and that’s something that can’t be taught.”

Valentine is considered a top contender for the Democratic nomination in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican. She led a recent poll conducted on the race with 39% of the vote; her closest competitor was Lucas Kunce, a former Marine, with 35% of the vote.

The primary elections are Tuesday.