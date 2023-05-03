CLAYTON — After four years of delays, officials here have finalized plans to turn a vacant lot on the edge of its bustling business district downtown into a tiny urban park.

The $552,700 “pocket park” at 7811 Maryland Avenue aims to transform a grass strip between a church and the St. Louis County Library Mid-County Branch into a pedestrian-friendly spot with a vertical wall covered in plants, trees, a bicycle repair station, a decorative water fountain, chess tables and outdoor seating. The park, dubbed “Remembrance Park,” is expected to begin construction in the coming weeks and be completed later this year.

Clayton planned to build the park in 2018 when it bought the lot and demolished a vacant church rectory there. But the project was delayed for years as construction costs rose and a series of bids came in over budget, forcing officials to scale back plans.

The project is now being funded with $455,000 in grant funding from the St. Louis County Municipal Parks Grant Commission, which awards monies from two regional sales taxes to support local parks, and $123,000 in private donations fundraised by the Clayton Community Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2008 out of the Clayton Parks Foundation. The city contracted Byrne and Jones Construction Company, the lowest of three bidders, to build the park.

“We’re really excited to have a new pocket park in downtown to benefit residents and workers alike,” Mayor Michelle Harris said.

The park, designed like similarly-sized parks in denser cities like New York or Philadelphia, is one of the latest transformations in downtown Clayton, where several new mid- to high-rise construction projects aim to turn downtown from a daytime office center into a lively, mixed-use district with apartments, hotels and nightlife. Aldermen last week approved plans for the latest such development, a 20-story apartment and retail complex at 48 South Bemiston.

Aldermen also voted unanimously to name the Maryland pocket park “Remembrance,” to serve as a commemorative site that could include rotating plaques or other memorials honoring different parts of Clayton’s history, including a once-thriving African American community that had flourished from the 19th to the mid-20th century in an area that is now part of Clayton’s downtown.

Aldermen passed over two other finalist name options commemorating the historic neighborhood: Crispus Attucks Park, after a former all-Black elementary school named for an American Revolutionary martyr, and Reverend Willis Louis Rhodes Park, a longtime pastor of the former First Baptist Church of Clayton.

The Clayton Community Foundation in February dedicated a memorial plaque recognizing the site of the former Attucks school, at the corner of Hanley Road and Bonhomme Avenue.