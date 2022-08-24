After half a century, St. Louis County Council chambers are now wheelchair accessible

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council's meeting Tuesday was the first in-person meeting accessible to people using wheelchairs in the more than 50-year history of the county administration building.

The council had been holding meetings virtually since late June as the county's public works department renovated the chambers to comply with federal accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

"I want to welcome everyone to the new and improved St. Louis County chambers," said Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, at the top of the meeting. "Thank you again for your patience."

The chambers now have a seating area accessible to people in wheelchairs, and there is also a space at the front for people in wheelchairs to speak during public comment. Ramps on both sides of the chambers were designed to make it easier to move around the room.

Construction was completed in 1971 on the 10-story Lawrence K. Roos administration building at 41 South Central Avenue. Making the council chambers accessible isn't its only problem. It needs $50 million in upgrades, according to the latest count. The county is exploring the possibility of demolishing the building and replacing it, or finding other existing offices.

Tuesday's meeting was roughly 36 minutes long with council members and county employees outnumbering attendees, a far cry from the crowded and contentious meetings in the chambers last year over COVID-19 policies. The council, which has at times been marked by divisiveness, moved through the meeting agenda methodically.