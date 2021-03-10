After judges rewrite GOP lawmakers' ballot language, Missouri House votes to strip their power

After the revisions, the redistricting question, Amendment 3, narrowly passed with 51% support.

State law requires ballot summaries to be “a true and impartial statement of the purposes of the proposed measure” and “neither intentionally argumentative nor likely to create prejudice either for or against the proposed measure.”

Wiemann argued lawmakers were preventing judges from “legislating from the bench,” because writing the language is the Legislature’s job. If judges decide the ballot language is unconstitutional, they can reject it but not rewrite it.

“I think that we do a pretty good job of passing legislation,” he said. “I think people are smart enough to be able to read the ballot language that we put in there.”

But Democrats said the proposal would make it easier for partisan language to make its way onto the ballot.

“We’re trying to make democracy accessible for people, and when we allow a supermajority to dictate the language that is on these ballot initiatives, we do a disservice” to constituents, said Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City.