CLAYTON — It was business as usual Tuesday when the St. Louis County Council met for the first time following a contentious meeting over the weekend.

On Saturday, the council barely made it through one item on its agenda before a disagreement blew up the special meeting.

But at Tuesday's regular weekly session, council Chair Shalonda Webb said she's determined to have a functioning council.

"I'm here because I believe in working and doing what's best for the people, and I'm not going to give up," Webb said. "I'm not deterred at all."

In late January, Webb proposed limiting public comment at council meetings, an idea that was met with rancor from regular speakers.

The council was supposed to discuss rules for the public comment period at its Saturday meeting.

On Tuesday, Webb said she plans to reschedule that discussion.

The council was also supposed to hear on Saturday a presentation from a county attorney on Missouri's government transparency law, known as the Sunshine Law. Republican council members wanted to hear the presentation in open session. But attorney Maggie Brueggemann refused, saying the content of her presentation included privileged legal information and should not be presented to the public.

The council hasn't announced any plans to reschedule that presentation, which Harder requested.

On Tuesday, the council discussed a tax on recreational marijuana sales, hiring outside attorneys and city prosecutor Kimberly M. Gardner's performance. Members listened to public comment.

The meeting lasted less than an hour.