After Mizzou sanctions, state lawmakers take aim at the NCAA

“If not us saying something out loud ... then who will call them out on that,” said Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker.

Rep. Mike Person, D-Ferguson, said the NCAA’s penalties have been “abusive” in the past.

And Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steeleville, the chairman of the committee, said the nonbinding resolution might serve as a wake-up call for the organization.

“The NCAA has become a little stale,” Chipman said. “I’m looking out for the interests of our students. These sanctions just hurt the students.”

But Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, said he was reluctant to support the proposal.

“I wonder if it’s the appropriate role for this institution to be meddling in the affairs of a private organization,” Deaton said.

Neither Mizzou or the NCAA was present at the hearing. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resolution is among a handful of proposals circulating in the Capitol this session that stem from anger over the NCAA’s action.