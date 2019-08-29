JEFFERSON CITY — That was fast. On Friday, the Post-Dispatch asked officials with the new Liberty Alliance USA why they had not filed registration paperwork with the attorney general’s office. On Monday, the paperwork was hand-delivered to the agency.
The Missouri Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Law requires most organizations to register with the attorney general’s office before soliciting money.
Cornerstone 1791, owner of Liberty Alliance, registered with the secretary of state on Feb. 13, and Liberty Alliance registered on Aug. 14 — but neither had contacted the attorney general. The Liberty Alliance was soliciting money online before the paperwork arrived at the attorney general’s office.
Asked about the filing, Chris Vas, the Liberty Alliance’s executive director, said in an email: “Liberty Alliance USA is in full compliance with the law,” the same brief statement Vas provided Friday after the newspaper’s initial inquiry.
The lack of filing sparked calls by Elad Gross, a Democrat running for attorney general, for an investigation.
Cornerstone 1791 is classified under section 501(c)(4) of the federal tax code, meaning it does not have to reveal its donors. Its Liberty Alliance is a conservative advocacy group spreading a GOP-aligned message across social media since mid-August.
The paperwork lists three western Missouri politicos as Cornerstone’s board members: William Greim Jr., of Excelsior Springs, long involved in Republican politics; Kristen Blanchard Ansley, of Kansas City, a former state GOP official; and Shane Bartee, of Weston, who serves on the West Platte School Board.
Eddie Greim, who is the law partner of Todd Graves, former chairman of the Missouri GOP, is listed as the group’s registered agent. The group lists no professional fundraisers, and says it will solicit donations through personal contacts and online fundraising.
It says the organization has never had a license to solicit funds revoked or denied, and that no officers of the nonprofit have been convicted of a felony.
The Liberty Alliance made its debut at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the State Fair in Sedalia, where members handed out paper fans with “Don’t Tread on MO” printed on them.
This week, the Liberty Alliance made its first foray into a specific electoral contest, targeting Michela Skelton, a Democrat running for a Columbia-based state Senate seat, in online ads.
In the Liberty Alliance’s ad, Skelton is heard voicing support for making Columbia a so-called “sanctuary city,” something illegal under state law since 2009. She also voices support for raising the minimum wage to $15.
In an interview Thursday morning, Skelton said she wasn’t aware of the ads, and stuck to the positions she expressed in them. She said immigrants with unlawful status are less likely to report crime if local police work with federal agents.
And, she said raising the minimum wage would reduce pressures on public assistance programs.
“I’m not surprised that an out-of-state, dark-money, Republican-oriented group would be attacking me to protect their most vulnerable GOP senator,” Skelton said of Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, who faces reelection next year.