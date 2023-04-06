CLAYTON — County officials and marijuana industry leaders on Wednesday said they anticipated a legal fight over how much tax can be collected on the sale of retail marijuana, after new taxes were approved by voters the night before.

With few exceptions, the tax proposals proved popular on Tuesday — in St. Louis County, 65% of voters approved collecting a 3% sales tax; in St. Charles County, 72% did.

But officials in both counties disagree with industry leaders over whether the county taxes can be collected countywide or just in unincorporated areas. Marijuana proponents say the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational pot clearly prevents counties from stacking taxes on top of municipal sales tax.

“We believe the Missouri Department of Revenue or the courts will ultimately make that decision,” said Jack Cardetti, a spokesman for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association.

The trade association wants to keep taxes low for customers so the market is more competitive with other states and illicit dealers, the association said in a March legal memo. Keeping taxes low would further “the goal of reducing the amount of untested, unregulated and untaxed marijuana being sold and consumed in Missouri,” the memo stated.

But marijuana is an easy source of revenue for local governments struggling to deal with inflation and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as difficulty hiring and keeping staff. With an expected $41 million budget deficit this year, St. Louis County is motivated to increase tax revenue. An estimated $3 million in pot tax revenue “will help St. Louis County bridge the gap in its general revenue fund, said Doug Moore, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Page’s office believes the tax is legal, as does St. Charles County Steve Ehlmann. The county leaders have support from the Missouri Association of Counties, which successfully pushed back against an opinion earlier this year from the state revenue department that counties couldn’t stack taxes. The agency walked that decision back in February, hinting that the courts may need to get involved.

If it survives a potential legal challenge, the 3% pot tax in St. Louis and St. Charles counties would be added on top of any general state or local sales tax and any municipal tax on marijuana, plus the 6% state tax on pot. Depending on the municipality, a customer could end up paying about 20% in taxes on a marijuana sale if the county tax proves legal, said Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis.

Pot sold in unincorporated areas would be slightly cheaper without a municipal tax, but Kelly isn’t worried about municipalities missing out on revenue.

“You hear that all the time about different sales tax rates, maybe a half a cent more between municipalities, but people don’t shop that way,” Kelly said. “They shop for convenience.”

The tax is expected to go into effect on Oct. 1, Cardetti said. Between now and then, opponents of the tax could file suit. Because the election results have yet to be certified, it’s too early to tell if the marijuana trade association will sue, Cardetti said. But they’ve done a full legal analysis, he said, and believe the law is on their side.

The Missouri Association of Counties plans to continue as if there’s no problem until a legal challenge surfaces, said Steve Hobbs, executive director of the association. In the meantime, the association is pleased voters supported “a good way for counties to raise revenue.”

Voters in Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties also approved 3% county marijuana taxes on Tuesday.

The recreational pot tax also was approved in St. Louis and most of the dozens of other metro-area cities that had the issue on the ballot.

The only exceptions were the small North County municipalities of Northwoods, Velda City, Flordell Hills and Charlack; tax proposals in each of those failed by just a handful of votes. The marijuana tax proposal also failed narrowly in the Lincoln County city of Winfield.

Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.