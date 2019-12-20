After two months in limbo, Amtrak riders will have shelter in Missouri’s capital city

JEFFERSON CITY — It won’t be like the historic structure where it was housed for decades, but Amtrak riders will at least be out of the cold while they wait for their ride in Missouri’s capital city.
Two months after engineers shuttered the old waiting room because of safety concerns, workers are putting the finishing touches on a used office trailer that will serve as a stand-in until a long-term plan is developed.
Until now, riders waiting for the daily trains running between St. Louis and Kansas City along the Missouri River were directed to two open-air canopies with a hodge-podge of lawn chairs, office chairs and a bench for seating.
The used, green office trailer, which is owned by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, will be enclosed and have heating and air conditioning.
Workers with the Jefferson City public works department were building an entrance ramp Friday. An opening date wasn’t immediately available.
But, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin is pleased with the resolution.
“We’re thankful to have it. We have a good working relationship between the city and the state,” Tergin said Friday.
The closure of the former waiting room came in October after state and city officials shuttered the building for fear it posed a safety hazard.
At issue is the brickwork of the old Union Hotel building, which was built in 1855 and sits next to the Union Pacific railroad tracks that link Missouri’s two big cities.
The hotel, which is no longer in operation, is part of the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. In addition to the waiting room, the building houses a state-run art gallery.
Officials say problems with the exterior masonry could keep the building out of commission for four years, unless money is earmarked earlier to repair the structure.
Amtrak runs two trains a day between Jefferson City and St. Louis. The morning train departs the capital city at 11:18 a.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 1:55 p.m. The evening training leaves Jefferson City at 7:03 p.m. and arrives in St. Louis at 9:40 p.m.
In 2018, more than 38,700 people made the 125-mile journey, making Jefferson City the fourth-busiest stop in Missouri after St. Louis, Kansas City and Kirkwood.
The number of riders was down from more than 39,400 in 2017 and more than 40,000 in 2016.