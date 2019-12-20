After two months in limbo, Amtrak riders will have shelter in Missouri’s capital city

JEFFERSON CITY — It won’t be like the historic structure where it was housed for decades, but Amtrak riders will at least be out of the cold while they wait for their ride in Missouri’s capital city.

Two months after engineers shuttered the old waiting room because of safety concerns, workers are putting the finishing touches on a used office trailer that will serve as a stand-in until a long-term plan is developed.

Until now, riders waiting for the daily trains running between St. Louis and Kansas City along the Missouri River were directed to two open-air canopies with a hodge-podge of lawn chairs, office chairs and a bench for seating.

The used, green office trailer, which is owned by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, will be enclosed and have heating and air conditioning.

Workers with the Jefferson City public works department were building an entrance ramp Friday. An opening date wasn’t immediately available.

But, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin is pleased with the resolution.

“We’re thankful to have it. We have a good working relationship between the city and the state,” Tergin said Friday.

The closure of the former waiting room came in October after state and city officials shuttered the building for fear it posed a safety hazard.

At issue is the brickwork of the old Union Hotel building, which was built in 1855 and sits next to the Union Pacific railroad tracks that link Missouri’s two big cities.