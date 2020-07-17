Airport privatization bill put aside as aldermen recess until Sept. 18

On Friday, mayoral spokesman Jacob Long wouldn't say whether Krewson would do the same this year. He said "she continues to listen to the conversations happening'' at the board and would review the bills sent to her for action.

Reed's airport measure had been given tentative aldermanic approval, 14-11, on June 29.

On Thursday, Reed's office said he had the needed 15 votes for final passage Friday.

However, the bill's floor handler, John Collins-Muhammad, D-19th Ward, put the bill aside late Friday afternoon during debate amid the Zoom teleconference meeting. He said he had to visit his child for a play date but said he'd like the issue taken up again later at a special meeting.

A few minutes later, however, the board voted to adjourn until Sept. 18. Reed's spokesman, Mary Goodman, immediately after the meeting said she didn't immediately know what Reed's plans for the bill were.

Alderman Joe Roddy, D-17th Ward, said in an interview that he was told by a privatization supporter on the board that Reed only had 13 votes for the bill Friday.