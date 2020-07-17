Airport privatization bill put aside as aldermen recess until Sept. 18

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday began a two-month summer recess without taking final action on a controversial plan to put airport privatization before voters at the Nov. 3 general election.
Unless a special meeting is called in the next few weeks, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's airport bill won't qualify for the November ballot by the Aug. 25 deadline set by state law.
Adolphus Pruitt, a leader of a petition drive pushing an alternate privatization plan, said the group intends to go ahead with a November vote on its proposal although City Counselor Julian Bush contends that it's legally flawed.
It's not clear whether the petition proposal will be challenged in court. Attorneys for the petition group dispute Bush's legal opinion.
Aldermen on Friday also passed bills aimed at closing the city workhouse by Dec. 31 and putting caps on fees charged by third-party food delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The board also gave narrow tentative approval to scheduling another citywide election on a ward reduction plan adopted by voters in 2012. The revote bill, endorsed on a 15-13 vote, calls for the issue to be placed on the ballot next April.
Two yeears ago, aldermen gave tentative approval to a similar bill to put ward reduction back on the ballot, also on a 15-13 vote. But that measure died after Mayor Lyda Krewson said she would veto it.
On Friday, mayoral spokesman Jacob Long wouldn't say whether Krewson would do the same this year. He said "she continues to listen to the conversations happening'' at the board and would review the bills sent to her for action.
Reed's airport measure had been given tentative aldermanic approval, 14-11, on June 29.
On Thursday, Reed's office said he had the needed 15 votes for final passage Friday.
However, the bill's floor handler, John Collins-Muhammad, D-19th Ward, put the bill aside late Friday afternoon during debate amid the Zoom teleconference meeting. He said he had to visit his child for a play date but said he'd like the issue taken up again later at a special meeting.
A few minutes later, however, the board voted to adjourn until Sept. 18. Reed's spokesman, Mary Goodman, immediately after the meeting said she didn't immediately know what Reed's plans for the bill were.
Alderman Joe Roddy, D-17th Ward, said in an interview that he was told by a privatization supporter on the board that Reed only had 13 votes for the bill Friday.
Roddy during floor debate said he was switching his position since the June 29 vote to oppose the measure. He said in an interview that he had let Reed's staff know of his change in heart last weekend.
This article will be updated
