Alderman Cara Spencer running for mayor of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer will run for mayor.

Spencer, D-20th Ward, will run to unseat Mayor Lyda Krewson in the March 2, 2021 Democratic primary, Spencer announced Monday. The city’s general election is in April 6. 2021.

“For the last five years I’ve had a bird’s-eye view of city government, and we are failing our citizens in basic fundamental ways,” Spencer told the Post-Dispatch.

“I believe St. Louis is uniquely positioned to be the next fastest-growing city in the nation. It takes leadership and vision to get us there. I’m running for mayor to provide that vision and to fix this great city that we have that is currently broken.”

Spencer pointed to opposition to the city’s cancelled bid to privatize operations at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport as a "path forward."

Spencer, a vocal critic of airport privatization who co-sponsored legislation that would require a public vote on leasing major city assets, said different groups including community activists, workers’ unions and business leaders joined together to halt the airport privatization.