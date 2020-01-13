Alderman Cara Spencer running for mayor of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer will run for mayor.
Spencer, D-20th Ward, will run to unseat Mayor Lyda Krewson in the March 2, 2021 Democratic primary, Spencer announced Monday. The city’s general election is in April 6. 2021.
“For the last five years I’ve had a bird’s-eye view of city government, and we are failing our citizens in basic fundamental ways,” Spencer told the Post-Dispatch.
“I believe St. Louis is uniquely positioned to be the next fastest-growing city in the nation. It takes leadership and vision to get us there. I’m running for mayor to provide that vision and to fix this great city that we have that is currently broken.”
Spencer pointed to opposition to the city’s cancelled bid to privatize operations at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport as a "path forward."
Spencer, a vocal critic of airport privatization who co-sponsored legislation that would require a public vote on leasing major city assets, said different groups including community activists, workers’ unions and business leaders joined together to halt the airport privatization.
“It’s inspiring to see different groups of people coming together and working together for the common good,” Spencer said. “I see that as a new way of leading a path forward for the future of the city.”
Spencer announced her candidacy in an interview Monday on St. Louis on the Air, a program on radio station KWMU (90.7 FM). Spencer was the first Krewson opponent to announce her candidacy. Filing for the 2021 municipal election opens in November.
The winner of the Democratic primary in March has generally won the election. It was unclear Monday whether any candidates for St. Louis mayor in the 2017 election would run again in 2021.
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22th Ward, former alderman Antonio French, and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews each said they had no plans to run. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, Treasurer Tishaura Jones, and St. Louis School Board member Bill Haas could not immediately be reached for comment.
Spencer, 41, was elected 20th Ward Alderman in 2015, unseating 20-year incumbent Craig Schmid, who was endorsed in the primary by then-mayor Francis Slay. She was reelected in 2019.
Spencer chairs the aldermanic education and youth matters committee and serves on the public safety and urban development committees.
She also serves part-time as the executive director of the nonprofit Consumers Council of Missouri, which advocates for customer-friendly utility policies in the Legislature and in front of the Missouri Public Service Commission.
This story will be updated.