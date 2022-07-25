Alderman Cara Spencer takes new job with bank

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Cara Spencer has taken a new job as senior vice president of community and economic development for St. Louis Bank.

Spencer, who will work out of the bank’s main office in Ladue, said she also will continue as 20th Ward alderman through the end of her current term next April.

Spencer, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, had been working since last fall as director of the building energy exchange set up by the local chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Regarding next year’s city elections, Spencer said she is keeping her options open. She didn’t comment further. Running for aldermanic president, the only citywide office on the ballot next year, would be among the possibilities.