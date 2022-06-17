Alderman Jack Coatar jumps into St. Louis aldermanic president’s race

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Jack Coatar on Friday announced he’s running to succeed the recently-resigned Lewis Reed as aldermanic president.

Coatar, 36, followed fellow Alderman Megan Green, who confirmed her candidacy earlier this week.

“Recent events have seriously eroded confidence in our city’s government,” Coatar said in an apparent reference to the indictments of Reed and two other former aldermen on corruption charges.

“With so much opportunity ahead for St. Louis, now more than ever we need leadership committed to integrity and competence.”

Coatar, who lives in the Soulard neighborhood, has represented 7th Ward since 2015. The ward also takes in much of downtown.

Jerry Hunter, the city Election Board chairman, has said it’s likely that the board would schedule a special primary to narrow the field of candidates to two finalists who would compete in the Nov. 8 general election.

But he has emphasized that a decision has yet to be made by the four-member board.

Coatar is part of the board’s bloc of moderate Democrats, while Green is in a rival group of progressive members of that party.

At least two others have been considering running — Aldermen Cara Spencer, 20th Ward, and Tom Oldenburg, 16th Ward.

This article will be updated.

